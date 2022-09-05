Live updates | Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: Who will be next UK prime minister?

File photo Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. Photograph: AFP
UK leadership battle:
The next British prime minister will be announced on Monday (September 5).
Liz Truss emerged as the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.
Rishi Sunak said he is 'looking forward' to supporting the next government.
Sep 05, 2022, 02:14 PM (IST)
UK cabinet: Suella Braverman likely to only Indian-origin member of parliament: Report
According to the British media, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on course to beat Rishi Sunak to be elected Conservative Party leader and British Prime minister on Monday.
The United Kingdom's local media has reported that Suella Braverman is likely to be the only British politician of Indian heritage in the new cabinet.
Sep 05, 2022, 02:12 PM (IST)
Britain's next prime minister will inherit an economy that is forecast to go into a long recession later this year with inflation at a 40-year high and limits on the options for getting growth going again.
Sep 05, 2022, 01:58 PM (IST)
Sep 05, 2022, 01:57 PM (IST)
Speaking to BBC before the declarations of election results, Sunak said he intends to stay on as a Parliament MP if he is not elected as the British Prime Minister.
When asked about his future plans if he loses, Sunak said, “I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity.”
“I'm going to stay as a member of Parliament It's been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as their member of Parliament and I'll love to keep doing that as long as they'll have me,” he added.
Sep 05, 2022, 01:48 PM (IST)
United Kingdom will get its new prime minister as Britain's next leader will take over at a time when the country faces its highest inflation in nearly 40 years, with energy bills soaring and warnings of a recession.
Sep 05, 2022, 01:46 PM (IST)
The day has come as the name of next British prime minister will be announced today (September 5) with Liz Truss the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.
The result will be unveiled at 12:30 pm (1130 GMT), after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.