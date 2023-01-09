LIVE | Vanuatu Earthquake 2023: Tsunami warning issued after 7.0 earthquake, why is the archipelago earthquake prone?

A 22-year-old student, Kayson Pore, from the village of Hog Harbour in Espiritu Santo shared how fearful the 7.0 magnitude of Vanuatu earthquake was for him. Describing the experience to AFP news agency, he said that he was looking for crab on the beach with half a dozen friends when the earthquake hit. He said "it was very huge." "We ran for our lives and then we ran to our homes," he added.