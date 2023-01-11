LIVE Updates | Severe weather batters California, thousands without power
Follow for updates on the severe weather slamming California. The storms have killed at least 17 people since the start of the year, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.
Torrential rains flooded Los Angeles' Union Station on Tuesday amidst the latest Pacific storm unleashed on California. A social media video showed commuters wading through floodwaters in Union Station.
Flooding east of Fresno, California. #flooding #naturaldisaster #water #flood #California pic.twitter.com/zYuBhNGkh5— Trevor (@trevsaucy) January 10, 2023
Torrential rain and damaging winds slammed California on Tuesday, a day after heightened flood and mudslide risks prompted thousands of evacuations. The severe weather also led to widespread power outages.
The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to 180,000 homes and businesses.