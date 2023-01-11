ugc_banner
LIVE Updates | Severe weather batters California, thousands without power

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

The storms have killed at least 17 people since the start of the year, California Governor Gavin Newsom said. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow for updates on the severe weather slamming California. The storms have killed at least 17 people since the start of the year, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

11 Jan 2023, 9:56 (IST)
Los Angeles' Union Station flooded

Torrential rains flooded Los Angeles' Union Station on Tuesday amidst the latest Pacific storm unleashed on California. A social media video showed commuters wading through floodwaters in Union Station. 

11 Jan 2023, 9:54 (IST)
Watch: Flooding east of Fresno
11 Jan 2023, 9:30 (IST)
Storm causes widespread power outage

Torrential rain and damaging winds slammed California on Tuesday, a day after heightened flood and mudslide risks prompted thousands of evacuations. The severe weather also led to widespread power outages.

The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to 180,000 homes and businesses.