Live updates General Debate of the 77th Session of UNGA

The debate will resume on 23 September at 9:00am (New York time).
Sep 23, 2022, 04:57 PM (IST)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Chinese foreign ministry said Friday.
The meeting was the first between the two since the February invasion of Ukraine by Russia -- though they have held two phone calls.
On Friday, the Moscow-held regions of Ukraine are voting on whether to become part of Russia in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.
Wang told Kuleba that the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected... the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported," the ministry said in a statement.
Sep 23, 2022, 04:52 PM (IST)
After Pakistan Prime Minister confirms his meeting with US President Joe Biden, Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani said that the conversation between the two leaders was 'good, constructive and forward-looking'.
She also added that currently Pakistan's relationship with the US is de-hyphenated from any other relationship and they want it to be further de-hyphenated.
Sep 23, 2022, 04:41 PM (IST)
The General Debate of the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations will continue on the fourth day. On Friday (September 23), Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta will start the morning session.
The General Debate of the UNGA, which is scheduled from September 20 to September 26 in New York, is the opportunity for Heads of State and governments to come together at the UN Headquarters and discuss world issues.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis, global food crisis, and climate change are some of tha main topics, which have dominated the ongoing session.
