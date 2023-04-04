LIVE updates: Finland set to join NATO in historic shift
Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift. Meanwhile, Sweden is still waiting
Sweden underwent a similar transformation in defence thinking and Stockholm and Helsinki applied together last year to join NATO. However, Sweden's application has been held up by NATO members Turkey and Hungary.
Turkey has raised objection, as its President Recep Erdoğan said that Sweden has lax policies toward Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups that Turkey deems terrorist organisations.
Finland's joining of NATO marks the end of an era of military non-alignment for the nation, which started after the country repelled an invasion attempt by the Soviet Union during World War II and opted to try to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring Russia.
But Russia's recent invasion of another neighbour, Ukraine prompted Finns to seek security under the umbrella of NATO's collective defence pact, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all.
Finland is all set to become a member of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday. The nation has completed a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, its neighbour Sweden has been kept in the waiting room.
The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels, attended by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and government ministers.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday: "It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole."