LIVE updates: Finland set to join NATO in historic shift

Finland set to join NATO in historic shift

WION Web Team
Apr 04, 2023

NATO Photograph:(Reuters)

Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift. Meanwhile, Sweden is still waiting

04 Apr 2023, 1:52 PM (IST)
Finland to become 31st NATO member on April 4
04 Apr 2023, 1:12 PM (IST)
Why has Sweden been kept in waiting room?

Sweden underwent a similar transformation in defence thinking and Stockholm and Helsinki applied together last year to join NATO. However, Sweden's application has been held up by NATO members Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey has raised objection, as its President Recep Erdoğan said that Sweden has lax policies toward Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups that Turkey deems terrorist organisations. 

04 Apr 2023, 1:11 PM (IST)
What does Finland joining NATO mean?

Finland's joining of NATO marks the end of an era of military non-alignment for the nation, which started after the country repelled an invasion attempt by the Soviet Union during World War II and opted to try to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring Russia. 

But Russia's recent invasion of another neighbour, Ukraine prompted Finns to seek security under the umbrella of NATO's collective defence pact, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all. 

04 Apr 2023, 1:07 PM (IST)
Finland set to join NATO

Finland is all set to become a member of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday. The nation has completed a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, its neighbour Sweden has been kept in the waiting room. 

The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels, attended by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and government ministers. 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday: "It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole." 