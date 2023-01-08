LIVE Updates | COVID-19 in China: Beijing ends quarantine for overseas travellers
Story highlights
Social media videos on Sunday (January 8) showed scores of workers clashing with police at a Covid test kit factory in China. This comes as Beijing attempts to move out of its hardline virus policy by ending quarantine for overseas travellers.
Read all the latest updates related to COVID-19 in China:
Hugging her boyfriend goodbye, student Yuri Tan was among hundreds excitedly heading north across Hong Kong's border with mainland China on Sunday as pandemic travel restrictions were mostly lifted, finally allowing separated families to reunite.
"I am going back because I don't have to undergo quarantine anymore," an elated Tan told AFP, clutching luggage containing a few boxes of fever medication for family.
Tan, 23, was planning to travel to Shenzhen just across the border from Hong Kong and then take a connecting flight to her hometown of Yangzhou in eastern China, a journey that until recently would have meant weeks in mandatory isolation first.
AFP report
China has lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers.
Watch this detailed report:
Video spreading on social media showed that scores of workers have clashed with police at a Covid test kit factory in China.
Footage geolocated by AFP to an industrial park in the southwestern city of Chongqing shows people tossing crates at a group of uniformed men, sending a shower of what appear to be test kits flying.
But AFP also mentioned that it could not confirm exactly when the videos were captured. Although multiple social media users claimed that the clash took place on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
China has ended quarantine requirements for inbound passengers. this comes as Beijing moves forward with the idea of relaxing some of its strict Covid measures.
The quarantine for overseas travellers was lifted after almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases.
The first people to arrive expressed relief at not having to undergo the gruelling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China.