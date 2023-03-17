LIVE | St. Patrick's Day updates: Dublin parade begins, Temple Bar jam packed- Check live music details, routes closure across Northern Ireland

More than 200 countries around the world commemorate St. Patrick's Day in honour of Ireland's patron saint. Saint Patrick was a fifth-century Roman-British Christian missionary who is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, which was a pagan society at the time.

At the age of 16, he was captured by Irish pirates and brought to Ireland where he was enslaved for six years. He credits this period of his life as critical to his spiritual enlightenment, whereby he worked as a shepherd and converted to Christianity. At the age of 20 he escaped and returned home to his family in Britain.

After extensive study in Europe, he returned to Ireland as a missionary, first landing in Wicklow and then moving west. Patrick used a shamrock to teach about the Holy Trinity while serving as a bishop in Ireland, baptising thousands of people. Its three leaves represented God as three people in one.