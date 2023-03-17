LIVE | St. Patrick's Day updates: Dublin parade begins, Temple Bar jam packed- Check live music details, routes closure across Northern Ireland
Story highlights
St. Patrick's Day has finally arrived, with millions of people celebrating in Ireland and across the world. Parades are being held in cities, towns, and villages throughout the country, with the largest events taking place in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Belfast. In the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (for provincial government employees), and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat, Saint Patrick's Day is a public holiday.
It is also widely observed in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, particularly by the Irish diaspora. More countries celebrate Saint Patrick's Day than any other national holiday. Modern celebrations have been heavily influenced by the Irish diaspora, particularly those developed in North America.
An estimated 450,000 people lined the streets of Dublin for the national parade, which began at noon. The parade's Grand Marshal is the Women's National Football Team, and this year's International Guest of Honor is actor and director Patrick Duffy. Gardai have announced a major policing operation and have issued a handy five-point checklist for anyone attending a parade.
Catch all the live updates of the celebrations here.
There will be live music, face painting, Irish dancing, amusements, arts and crafts, and more from 1pm to 4.30pm. The renowned Blackwater Céil Band, widely regarded as one of the finest exponents of Irish Traditional Music, will headline the St. Patrick's Day event in Dungannon. Members of Coalisland and Clonoe Comhaltas will also perform live traditional music.
On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a joint engagement with the Irish Guards to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Kate was attending the parade for the first time as Colonel of the regiment, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain. The Princess has succeeded her husband, Prince William, who is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Kate presented sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen, who will distribute them to the ranks, as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.
Ireland's St. Patrick's Day celebrations are well underway, with partygoers set to paint towns and cities green today. Up to 500,000 people are expected to come down on Dublin this afternoon, with many other parades taking place across the country.
The iconic Temple Bar area of Dublin, in particular, is sure to honour Ireland's patron saint. Locals and tourists have been flocking to the iconic area since early this morning, with live footage showing hundreds of people there as early as 10.30 a.m.
The county town's event, delivered by Dn Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre, will take place on Friday, March 17 from 12pm to 4pm (local time) which will include everything from music to dance, drama, amusements, and family entertainment. The free event, sponsored by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, will also include numerous hospitality and entertainment venues throughout the town getting into the festive spirit.
The main part of the action will take place on Market Street/High Street, with outdoor performances by All-Ireland Champions The Forge Ceil Band, St Eugene's Brass and Reed Band, Barry Kirwan, Clogher & District Pipe Band, traditional group Blaisn, and Urban Motion.
More than 200 countries around the world commemorate St. Patrick's Day in honour of Ireland's patron saint. Saint Patrick was a fifth-century Roman-British Christian missionary who is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, which was a pagan society at the time.
At the age of 16, he was captured by Irish pirates and brought to Ireland where he was enslaved for six years. He credits this period of his life as critical to his spiritual enlightenment, whereby he worked as a shepherd and converted to Christianity. At the age of 20 he escaped and returned home to his family in Britain.
After extensive study in Europe, he returned to Ireland as a missionary, first landing in Wicklow and then moving west. Patrick used a shamrock to teach about the Holy Trinity while serving as a bishop in Ireland, baptising thousands of people. Its three leaves represented God as three people in one.
The Dublin parade has begun, with an estimated 450,000 people in attendance. According to organisers, this year's parade is the most ambitious yet, with over 4,000 participants and breathtaking new artistic, interactive, and aerial elements. This year's St. Patrick's Festival theme is 'ONE,' which is an invitation to people all over the world to connect and celebrate Ireland and Irishness.