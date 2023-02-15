Live | Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon denies 'short-term pressures' for abrupt exit

Nicola Sturgeon’s predecessor Alex Salmond has said that a new Scottish National Party leader could reunite the independence movement.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’ Salmond said, Well, what I see as an opportunity is to reset the independence movement."

He noted it depends “a great deal on who succeeds” Sturgeon, but added "If you get somebody who is looking to reunite the movement, perhaps through the vehicle of an independence convention, whereby you take a range of parties, and indeed cross-party movements, and bring it under the same tent, then that would be a highly significant move."