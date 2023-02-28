Russia-Ukraine war | Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but new "territorial realities" need to be kept in mind while doing so. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow is not ready to renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared it had annexed last year following referendums.

"There are certain realities that have already become an internal factor. I mean the new territories. The constitution of the Russian Federation exists, and cannot be ignored. Russia will never be able to compromise on this, these are important realities," Peskov said on Tuesday.