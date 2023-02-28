Russia-Ukraine war | Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the city of Bakhmut was grim. The Russians have been trying to take the city for over six months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the city of Bakhmut was grim. The Russians have been trying to take the city for over six months.
The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but new "territorial realities" need to be kept in mind while doing so. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow is not ready to renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared it had annexed last year following referendums.
"There are certain realities that have already become an internal factor. I mean the new territories. The constitution of the Russian Federation exists, and cannot be ignored. Russia will never be able to compromise on this, these are important realities," Peskov said on Tuesday.
Ukrainian Army is facing immense pressure in Bakhmut, a nearly-destroyed city in the eastern Donetsk region, as Russia looks to seize the city in months.
"The situation around Bakhmut is extremely tense. Despite taking significant losses, the enemy has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defences of our troops and surround the city," the commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media on Tuesday.
Ukrainian army has said that its forces are under pressure in Bakhmut.
The United States is planning a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday (February 28). The ministry cited former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan as saying that "Russian troops plan to use chemical weapons in the area of the special military operation."
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov denied the rumours that China was mulling sending weapons to Moscow.
"As of now, I do not think that China will agree to the transfer of weapons to Russia. I do not see any signs that such things are even being discussed," Budanov told American media.
Col General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said that the Russian side had thrown its mercenary group into the fold to tip the scales.
"The enemy threw in the most prepared assault units of Wagner, who are trying to break through the defences of our troops and surround the city,” Syrskyi was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.
It has been over an year since Russia invaded Ukraine. However, no other region than Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk has witnessed such fierce fighting between the two sides. A part of Donetsk is under the control of Russia and its separatist allies. A win in Bakhmut will be Moscow's first major victory in the last six months of fighting.
Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar in a Telegram post claimed that although situation was complicated, the enemy was suffering heavy casualty.
"To put it briefly and simply: the situation at the front is complicated. The enemy army is increasing the intensity of its assaults," said Maliar.
"At the same time, the enemy is suffering significant losses, losing from 600 to 1,000 people daily," she added.
The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine, on Monday (February 26) to reaffirm Washington’s support and extend its economic support to Kyiv amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
While Zelensky shot the warning, Russian defence ministry released a statement claiming that its troops had destroyed the ammunition depot near the town. It added that four Himars missiles, fired by the Ukrainian side were also neutralised.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is not optimistic about the situation on the eastern frontline. Zelensky said the situation in the city of Bakhmut was becoming "more and more difficult".
"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions", Mr Zelensky stated.