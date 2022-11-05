LIVE | Biden says Twitter 'spews lies' across the world, United Airlines suspends ad spending

In this file photo taken March 09, 2022, the new Twitter chief Elon musk balmes civil rights grups for massive ad drops. Photograph: AFP

highlights

Get all the LIVE updates here: Twitter reduced half of its employees on Friday.

As advertisers withdrew their support due to concerns over content moderation. The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, Elon Musk has blamed civil rights groups for putting pressure on advertisers. However, addressing speculations about its content moderation capabilities, Twitter reassured that they have remained in place.