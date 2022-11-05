Live Now

LIVE | Biden says Twitter 'spews lies' across the world, United Airlines suspends ad spending

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:42 AM(IST)

In this file photo taken March 09, 2022, the new Twitter chief Elon musk balmes civil rights grups for massive ad drops. Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

highlights

Get all the LIVE updates here: Twitter reduced half of its employees on Friday.

As advertisers withdrew their support due to concerns over content moderation. The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, Elon Musk has blamed civil rights groups for putting pressure on advertisers. However, addressing speculations about its content moderation capabilities, Twitter reassured that they have remained in place.

Nov 05, 2022, 08:42 AM (IST)

United Airlines suspends ad spending on Twitter

United Airlines on Friday (November 04) announced the suspension of ad spending on Twitter following content moderation concerns.  

Nov 05, 2022, 08:38 AM (IST)

Biden says Twitter spews lies

The US President Joe Biden on Friday (November 04) said that ELon Musk has purchased Twitter that spews lies acorss the world. 

Biden said, "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

Nov 05, 2022, 08:31 AM (IST)

Twitter layoffs impact at least 50% of employees

Late Friday, the Head of Safety and Integrity at Twitter, Yoel Roth, took to the social media platform and appears to have confirmed that at least 50% of the workforce has been impacted by the company-wide mass layoffs.

Read for more: Twitter layoffs impact at least 50% of employees, reassures content moderation amid speculations

Nov 05, 2022, 08:19 AM (IST)

Musk blames activist groups
×

 

Nov 05, 2022, 08:17 AM (IST)

Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation
×

 



Read in App