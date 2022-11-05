LIVE | Biden says Twitter 'spews lies' across the world, United Airlines suspends ad spending

In this file photo taken March 09, 2022, the new Twitter chief Elon musk balmes civil rights grups for massive ad drops. Photograph: AFP
As advertisers withdrew their support due to concerns over content moderation. The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, Elon Musk has blamed civil rights groups for putting pressure on advertisers. However, addressing speculations about its content moderation capabilities, Twitter reassured that they have remained in place.
Nov 05, 2022, 08:42 AM (IST)
United Airlines on Friday (November 04) announced the suspension of ad spending on Twitter following content moderation concerns.
Nov 05, 2022, 08:38 AM (IST)
The US President Joe Biden on Friday (November 04) said that ELon Musk has purchased Twitter that spews lies acorss the world.
Biden said, "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"
Nov 05, 2022, 08:31 AM (IST)
Late Friday, the Head of Safety and Integrity at Twitter, Yoel Roth, took to the social media platform and appears to have confirmed that at least 50% of the workforce has been impacted by the company-wide mass layoffs.
Nov 05, 2022, 08:19 AM (IST)
Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.
Nov 05, 2022, 08:17 AM (IST)
Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.