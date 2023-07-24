Live | Compromise on key judicial reform clause fails, as MPs expedite voting
On Monday, Israeli lawmakers assembled at the Knesset on Monday for the key judicial reforms bill which seeks to undermine the judiciary by limiting judges' ability to strike down government decisions they deem not to be "reasonable". Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was undergoing surgery to install a pacemaker, came to back the parliament even as police outside used water cannon to disperse the demonstrators.
President Isaac Herzog, who has been trying to broker a compromise after half a year of weekly mass street protests, warned that "we are in a national emergency". Critics fear the proposed judicial revamp will undermine Israel's liberal democracy by removing checks and balances on the executive, while the government argues it needs to curb judicial overreach.
The last-minute compromise beaing talked amongst the lawmakers is to stop the voting after the law's second reading was approved, and send it back to the committe for review, Channel 12 reports, without sourcing.
After that, the law would then be returned for its third and final reading, with a text agreed upon in talks with the opposition, in a week’s time. Further judicial overhaul legislation would be delayed for a year, with the goal of reaching consensus.
However, Channel 12 reports that this last-minute consensus is unlikely to happen since that the compromise being vehemently opposed by Justice Minister and judicial overhaul architect Yariv Levin and Minister of National Security of Israel Ben Gvir.
Hectic negotiations are still underway even as Israeli lawmakers begin to vote for judicial overhaul.
Channel 12 reports that some ministers are engaging in last-minute intense debate to reach a compromise.
The TV station claims that Justice Minister Yariv Levin is at the forefront of opposition to any such move, while Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is at the heart of the effort.
It further claims that coalition members have even been consulting with legal experts about how it might be procedurally possible to engineer a compromise even as the bill is being voted through.
Thousands of Israeli demonstrators rallied in Jerusalem against a controversial Judicial Reform Bill that now faces a key vote. This will be a showdown between the hard-line religious nationalist coalition and the Israeli society.
Netanyahu refused to meet the Chief of Staff for a security review before the vote, the Prime Minister's Office claims. The meeting was scheduled in advance for 5:00 pm, reports N12news.
According to Times of Israel newspaper, Head of the Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk, and the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Major General Aharon Haliva, arrive to brief lawmakers about military readiness as protests over the judicial overhaul roil the Israel Defence Forces’ ranks.
Israel's parliament, the Knesset, began voting on Monday (July 24) on key judicial overhaul.
According to Times of Israel newspaper, the second and third reading tp approve the law is expected to last around three hours.
Local media reports stated that negotiations on a compromise with the opposition collapsed minutes ago. It is being said that the coalition iis bent-on passing the bill in its current form, and refused to present a watrered-down version.
Channel 12 reports that Justice Minister Yariv Levin made clear to Netanyahu during their discussions just prior to the voting that if the law does not pass in its current form, the coalition would collapse.
The hospital treating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was released on Monday ahead of a key vote on legal changes.
Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital over the weekend for an emergency pacemaker implantation.
The procedure went smoothly and he said he planned to be out in time to vote for the first major piece of his government's legal overhaul.
People protesting against the key judicial reform bill chained themselves outside Israel's Knesset on Monday (July 24), as the country's president led a last minute bid for a compromise on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
Police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators opposed to the judicial campaign by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition that has plunged Israel into one of its worst crises in decades.
Some protesters dressed as judges, handcuffed to a rope, to show that: "Bibi wants to take all the judges under his authority to get free of charge," as protester Galit Hermoni.