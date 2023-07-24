Live | Compromise on key judicial reform clause fails, as MPs expedite voting

The last-minute compromise beaing talked amongst the lawmakers is to stop the voting after the law's second reading was approved, and send it back to the committe for review, Channel 12 reports, without sourcing.

After that, the law would then be returned for its third and final reading, with a text agreed upon in talks with the opposition, in a week’s time. Further judicial overhaul legislation would be delayed for a year, with the goal of reaching consensus.

However, Channel 12 reports that this last-minute consensus is unlikely to happen since that the compromise being vehemently opposed by Justice Minister and judicial overhaul architect Yariv Levin and Minister of National Security of Israel Ben Gvir.