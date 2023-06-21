LIVE | International Yoga Day: PM Modi leads celebrations at UN Headquarters in New York

PM Modi said, "Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future."

He also said that Yoga is a way of life, a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is a way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions and a way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature.