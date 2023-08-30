LIVE | Gabon Crisis | China calls for safety of President Bongo to be guaranteed
Gabon soldiers on Wednesday (30 August) appeared on television and declared that they were "putting an end to the current regime". They also announced the cancellation of a poll that as per the results, was won by President Ali Bongo Ondimba.
China on Wednesday called for "all sides" in Gabon to guarantee the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba after a group of military officers said they were "putting an end to the current regime" in the West African nation.
"China is closely following the developing situation in Gabon," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
"We call on all sides in Gabon to proceed from the basic interests of the country and the people, resolve differences through dialogue, (and) restore normal order as soon as possible," he added, urging parties to "guarantee the personal safety of President Bongo, and uphold national peace and stability".
France is following events in Gabon "with the greatest attention", Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.
French mining group Eramet said that it had halted its activities in Gabon.
Eramet said that "for the safety of staff and the security of operations" it had "stopped" work and was following events closely.
The internet, which was out for three days in Gabon, was restored on Wednesday.
Gabonese government blocked internet access and imposed a nightly curfew across the country, on Saturday (August 26) after the polls closed, “in order to prevent any misbehaviour and to preserve the security of the entire population,.”
Here is a translation of the statement, which was read out by one of the officers on Gabon 24 television channel:
"Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.
"Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.
"We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.
"Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.
"Today, 30 August 2023, we -- the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions' protection -- have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.
"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.
"The borders are closed until further notice.
"All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.
"We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.
"We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon's commitments to the national and international community.
"People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness.
"May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.
"Thank you."
Gabonese soldiers announced on Wednesday that the country's borders were closed until further notice.
"The borders are closed until further notice," said one of the soldiers, speaking on behalf of a "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".
Gabonese military officers announced on Wednesday (30 August) that they were "putting an end to the current regime" after President Ali Bongo Ondimba won his third term.