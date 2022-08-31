Live: Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies; 'rare leader', says Biden

Mikhail Gorbachev dies Photograph: AFP
Aug 31, 2022, 11:36 AM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed "deep sympathies" over Gorbachev's death even as UN chief Antonio Guterres praised the former Soviet leader as as "a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history".
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev was a "trusted and respected leader".
French President Macron described Gorbachev as a "man of peace" adding that he "opened a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history".

Aug 31, 2022, 11:16 AM (IST)
The fall of Soviet Union ushered in an era of economic transition from communism in Russia and a vocal supporter of the change was president Mikhail Gorbachev. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91, brought a number of American franchise businesses to Russia at that time and even starred in a 1997 Pizza Hut commercial that is going viral right now.
The ad showed a number of Russians discussing politics while sitting at a Pizza Hut. Gorbachev was seated at a corner of the shop and after noticing him, they started discussing his political legacy.
Aug 31, 2022, 11:04 AM (IST)
US President Joe Biden hailed former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev who passed away in Moscow aged as a "rare leader".
"These were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it," Biden said in a statement, referring to Gorbachev's democratic reforms. "The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."
Aug 31, 2022, 10:42 AM (IST)
After learning about the demise of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger paid a heartfelt tribute to him.
Taking to Instagram, Arnold wrote, "There`s an old saying, `Never meet your heroes.` I think that`s some of the worst advice I`ve ever heard. Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honour and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life."
Aug 31, 2022, 10:40 AM (IST)
Mikhail Gorbachev, who was known for his extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday after a long illness. He was 91.
Gorbachev, who was awarded the Nobel Peace prize, had unleashed path-breaking reforms though he was in power for less than seven years, but was unable to save the fall of the Soviet Union.