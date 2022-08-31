Live: Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies; 'rare leader', says Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed "deep sympathies" over Gorbachev's death even as UN chief Antonio Guterres praised the former Soviet leader as as "a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev was a "trusted and respected leader".

French President Macron described Gorbachev as a "man of peace" adding that he "opened a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history".

Watch: Putin expresses 'deep condolences'