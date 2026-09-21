/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Three killed in Pakistani airstrike on Afghanistan, Trump admin to impose sanctions on ICC and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: At least three people were killed and several others injured after Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province, Tolo News reported on Monday, citing a provincial official. The strike comes two days after a police facility in northwestern Pakistan was attacked, raising concerns of renewed fighting between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan and Afghanistan were involved in their worst conflict in years in February.

At least eight people were killed and one person injured after a fire broke out at a textile factory in Foshan, in China's southern Guangdong Province, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said on Monday. Rescue operations remain underway.

The Trump administration is preparing sweeping sanctions against the International Criminal Court, according to US officials, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s campaign against the institution after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the proposed measures, most transactions involving the ICC would be prohibited after a six- to seven-month grace period, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and US officials.