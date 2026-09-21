/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Three killed in Pakistani airstrike on Afghanistan, Trump admin to impose sanctions on ICC and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: At least three people were killed and several others injured after Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province, Tolo News reported on Monday, citing a provincial official. The strike comes two days after a police facility in northwestern Pakistan was attacked, raising concerns of renewed fighting between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan and Afghanistan were involved in their worst conflict in years in February.
At least eight people were killed and one person injured after a fire broke out at a textile factory in Foshan, in China's southern Guangdong Province, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said on Monday. Rescue operations remain underway.
The Trump administration is preparing sweeping sanctions against the International Criminal Court, according to US officials, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s campaign against the institution after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the proposed measures, most transactions involving the ICC would be prohibited after a six- to seven-month grace period, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and US officials.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a large-scale verification exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls in Delhi has created a stir as prominent political figures including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP veteran LK Advani, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, EAM S Jaishankar were among the 3.31 million electors who received notices over discrepancies in their details.
The United States has approved visas for a scaled-down Iranian delegation to attend the high-level week of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the US Department of State said.
Smoke rises over Al-Eis, near Aleppo in northern Syria, after a series of explosions at an army munitions depot injured at least four people.
Despite the arrival of a new class of drugs and a growing pipeline of medical care, clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease continue to face a global shortage of participants.
The recent fighting between Yemen's Houthi group and government forces has displaced more than 125,000 people in Yemen within just a few weeks, said an official with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Yemen.
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a petition filed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) interim decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its reserved ‘Flowers & Grass’ election symbol.
Eighteen suspects accused in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise have been transferred to Florida to face trial, US officials said on Sunday. Moise, 53, was shot dead on July 7, 2021, at his private residence by a group of around 20 Colombian mercenaries with military training. His security detail did not intervene to protect him. "Today's multi-location and international arrests underscore the FBI's continued commitment to bringing all participants in this plot to justice," FBI special agent Brett Skiles said on X.
A record number of New Zealanders cast their ballots this month, not in a national election but in the country's annual Bird of the Year contest, backing the critically endangered black robin. The small native bird is found on the remote Chatham Islands, located about 800 kilometres (500 miles) off the east coast of New Zealand's South Island. The species was on the brink of extinction in 1980, when just five black robins remained, including only one breeding female. Their population has since recovered to around 350.
US President Donald Trump is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in New York, where both leaders are attending the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said. The meeting is scheduled for 5:35 pm local time (2135 GMT), according to Trump's schedule released on Sunday evening.
At least four people were injured after a series of explosions struck an army site near Aleppo in northern Syria early Monday, state media reported. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known. Syrian state media SANA reported that the explosions occurred at an 'army site' near the town of Al-Eis.
Three South Korean military officers were injured in an explosion during an operation near the heavily mined border with North Korea, Seoul's military said on Monday. The blast occurred south of the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), one of the world's most heavily fortified and mined borders. Two of the injured officers were evacuated by helicopter, while the third was initially scheduled to be transported by road before being airlifted, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Bangladesh has raised fuel prices by up to 17.4%, adding to pressure on consumers and businesses already facing power and gas shortages. The government said the increase was aimed at containing mounting losses caused by rising global oil prices and higher shipping costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East. The revised rates, effective Monday, are expected to increase transportation and production costs across the import-dependent economy, further fuelling inflationary pressures. The move comes as industries, including Bangladesh's crucial garment export sector, struggle with an acute energy shortage.