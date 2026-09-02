/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Iran-US conflict escalates, Delhi tightens bus safety rules and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The conflict between the US and Iran has escalated, with Washington launching fresh strikes on Iran and Tehran retaliating against US bases in Bahrain and Iraqi Kurdistan. Yemen's Houthis have voiced support for Iran, while the US has issued a security alert for Americans in West Asia amid fears of further escalation.

In India, the Bombay High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the 2020 death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian. The Delhi government has also tightened bus safety rules following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a sleeper bus in Greater Noida. In Defence news, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has become the first woman non-medical officer of the Indian Air Force to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal. In Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spoken exclusively about her possible return to the country, saying her return would be about standing with the people rather than seeking power, amid an extradition demand from Dhaka.