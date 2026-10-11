/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: Trump urges Ukraine to elect new leader, Lula accuses Meta of interference, and detained CJP leaders released

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Oct 10) called for Ukraine to elect a new president willing to agree to a peace deal, criticising Volodymyr Zelensky over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries that he said had contributed to rising diesel prices ahead of the US elections. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had told Zelensky he could continue military operations against Russia but warned him against targeting refineries.

“He better damn well stop,” Trump said, adding that he believed “it's time for Ukraine to get a new president” who would agree to end the war.