US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Oct 10) called for Ukraine to elect a new president willing to agree to a peace deal, criticising Volodymyr Zelensky over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries that he said had contributed to rising diesel prices ahead of the US elections. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had told Zelensky he could continue military operations against Russia but warned him against targeting refineries.
“He better damn well stop,” Trump said, adding that he believed “it's time for Ukraine to get a new president” who would agree to end the war.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's re-election campaign on Saturday (Oct 11) accused Meta of interfering in election, alleging that his content was blocked on the company's platforms. Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in the October 25 runoff. His opponent is Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio Bolsonaro finished first in last Sunday's opening round.
Back home in India, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released 22 hours after flight detention by the executive magistrate, confirmed CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh. She also said that the magistrate set a condition that the leaders “should not breach peace for one year.”
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Pope Leo XIV recently announced during the Angelus prayer on October 11 that he will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a nodular lesion on his lung that was recently discovered. The nodule was discovered at a "very early stage" during a routine medical checkup, said the 71-year-old American pontiff. He is expected to undergo surgery in the first few days of the week, and the recovery is likely to be completed within a week.
The Saudi-led military coalition has vowed to "respond decisively" after a devastating missile and drone strike on a passenger terminal at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, October 10, 2026 — Coalition spokesperson Maj Gen Turki al-Malki branded the assault a “full-fledged war crime” and blamed Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Ukraine’s foreign minister has responded after US President Donald Trump's statement saying that the country needs a new leader. Ukraine’s foreign minister Andriy Sybiga, said in a statement, that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the backing of the Ukrainian people and deserves support. This comes after Trump said that he thinks “it's time for Ukraine to get a new president.” Trump's reaction came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed US diesel deal with Russia.
The Ukrainian president warned a new deal to release millions of tonnes of Russian diesel into the US would provide Moscow with money to continue the war. Trump told reporters outside the White House on Saturday (Oct 10) that Zelensky "wants to make problems for the world" by continuing to authorise attacks on Russian refineries. Trump added that his Ukrainian counterpart ought to "stop" before suggesting Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal.” Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 the country has been under martial law, meaning elections are suspended.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday (Oct 11) slammed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over Starlink's proposed entry into India's satellite communications market. In a post on X, Dubey said the Parliamentary Committee had understood the challenges faced by the country's security agencies through Starlink, adding that the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs and investigative agencies were concerned with the "threats" posed by such developments.
In a reply to Elon Musk's tweet, Dubey wrote, "As the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, our committee has understood the challenges facing the country's security agencies through @elonmusk's Starlink. The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and our investigation agencies are being affected by the dangerous games of these threats." Referring to the previous government, he wrote, "In 2013-14, the government of Manmohan Singh ji had informed TRAI about these threats."
Pakistan's Federal Cabinet granted a unanimous recommendation advising President Asif Ali Zardari to invoke Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The move will pave the way for immediate emergency rule and governor’s rule across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); however, it will allow the provincial government another opportunity to cooperate in the fight against terrorism before executing the order. Prime Minister Shehbaz led the high-level constitutional move during a Sunday morning session.
This comes amid deadlocked political tensions and a near-total breakdown in counterterrorism coordination between the centre and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government. On the development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi firmly defended the decision, asserting that there was “no room left” to avoid invoking emergency powers given the severe deterioration in law and order. Intelligence files reviewed during the session pointed to a 195 per cent surge in regional terrorist activity since March 2024, with the centre accusing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of deliberately distancing itself from national anti-terror efforts.
India has rejected the statement by United Nations human rights office calling for release of detained protesters during large-scale demonstrations in Delhi called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). India has said that the concerns are “misplaced” and an “unwarranted interference” in the country's internal affairs. It also asked the mission to focus on "large-scale protests elsewhere." The response came after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists before and during the protests in the national capital.
The mission added that citizens were entitled to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released 22 hours after flight detention by the executive magistrate, confirmed CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh. She also said that the magistrate set a condition that the leaders “should not breach peace for one year.”
Delhi Police had placed the CJP leaders under preventive arrest. They were released after being produced before the executive magistrate at the Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM on Sunday (Oct 11). The information was shared on social media by Singh, who was also detained on Saturday (Oct 10), but was later released. Additionally, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released in the wee hours by Gurugram Police on Sunday. Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the proposed protest.
Amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, authorities have debunked several fake or misleading videos being shared on social media. This comes as CJP leaders, the Opposition and student groups stage protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
However, several posts circulating on social media have been falsely linked to the ongoing protest. As the Delhi Police beefs up security across the national capital, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked several fake posts. Meanwhile, Delhi Police clarified on a video circulating on social media claiming to show police in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib
Flash floods carrying mud, debris and large boulders struck Nepal's Manaslu region on Sunday (Oct 11) after a dry landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River near Lokpa in Chumnubri, Gorkha district. No casualties have been reported so far. The river has repeatedly blocked and burst since about 4 am on October 11, threatening settlements downstream toward Jagat and Arughat. The surges have raised fears of further damage along the river corridor.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's re-election campaign on Saturday (Oct 11) accused Meta of interfering in election, alleging that his content was blocked on the company's platforms. Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in the October 25 runoff. His opponent is Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio Bolsonaro finished first in last Sunday's opening round.
In a statement, the campaign said platforms owned by Meta, which also runs Facebook and WhatsApp alongside Instagram, had restricted the reach of Lula's content. It said that in recent days Meta stopped his profile from promoting Instagram feed posts, and that view counts on one post from his official account were interrupted, limiting its reach. The campaign further claimed that before the first round, the profiles of Lula and other leftist leaders suddenly vanished from Instagram's search function. The statement said the series of technical problems raised strong suspicions that Meta was attempting to influence the electoral process in favour of Flavio Bolsonaro's candidacy.