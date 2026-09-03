/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Belgium PM, Doval-Putin talks, US-Iran conflict and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has arrived in India on his first official visit and is set to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with bilateral ties, trade and cooperation expected to be on the agenda. Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Modi’s recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid renewed efforts to push for peace talks in the Ukraine conflict.
In India, masked men allegedly ransacked and looted Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Kolkata. The Ram Temple trust has also appointed its first CEO, with a woman trustee taking on the key role.
Meanwhile, the US-Iran conflict continues to escalate, with Tehran accusing Washington of killing four people at a wedding in a strike it called a “war crime”, while the US has denied targeting civilians.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
A shootout in Kyiv between the intelligence and security services in which three officers were reportedly injured has left the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fuming. Blasting both the departments (SBU and GUR), Zelensky called the situation “absolutely shameful”. The State Security Service (SBU) is Ukraine’s internal security service, while the GUR or HUR is its armed forces counterpart and also carries out military activities and special operations.
Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a former member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is urging President Trump to remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, sharply criticising his leadership of the Pentagon. Tillis intensified his criticism following Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s resignation, which came after repeated disagreements with Hegseth over the removal of senior military officials, including Gen. Randy George, the former Army chief of staff.
US President Donald Trump has said he is “happy” that Prince Harry and Meghan have left the United States and returned to Britain, renewing his criticism of the couple and their relationship with the British royal family. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he had never been a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and accused them of treating the royal family with “great disrespect.” “I was not a fan,” Trump said, adding that he had a “good relationship” with the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. Trump also singled out Meghan for criticism, saying he did not like the way she had acted and describing her as “terribly disrespectful”.
Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, 2019, has quit the Indian Air Force and joined a private airline, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. He left the IAF on March 31 and later joined Fly91, a regional carrier, the officials said asking not to be named.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of a "political vendetta" after his name was marked under the "shifted" category in the state's draft electoral roll. Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab who was among seven of the 10 AAP members of the upper House to defect to the BJP in April, has been a voter in Mohali.
US state secretary Marco Rubio does not believe India and Iran are currently negotiating a trade deal. He made the assertion when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.
Rajasthan High Court acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has denied all allegations levelled against him by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, calling them “baseless” and saying they were made out of “animosity”.
The military conflict between the United States and Iran has experienced a severe escalation following a U.S. missile strike that hit near a residential home hosting a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, Sirik County
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first chief executive officer, bringing a former senior Indian Air Force commander into the top executive role as the body overseeing the Ayodhya Ram temple restructures its administration
A group of armed masked men ransacked and looted Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Kolkata’s Camac Street in the early hours of Thursday. Banerjee called the attack outrageous, unacceptable, and a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. He alleged that police did not respond to calls and emails for at least two hours and blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2024 to share direct details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in New Delhi on 2 September 2026 for a three-day official visit. He is holding high-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, 3 September 2026, to expand economic, defensive, and strategic cooperation. This marks De Wever’s first official visit to India since taking office in February 2025