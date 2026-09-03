/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Belgium PM, Doval-Putin talks, US-Iran conflict and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has arrived in India on his first official visit and is set to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with bilateral ties, trade and cooperation expected to be on the agenda. Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Modi’s recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid renewed efforts to push for peace talks in the Ukraine conflict.

In India, masked men allegedly ransacked and looted Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Kolkata. The Ram Temple trust has also appointed its first CEO, with a woman trustee taking on the key role.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran conflict continues to escalate, with Tehran accusing Washington of killing four people at a wedding in a strike it called a “war crime”, while the US has denied targeting civilians.