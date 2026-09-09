/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Operator of Delhi PG arrested, Iran launches attack on Jordan, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: After US attack on Iranian ships, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Jordan on Wednesday (Sep 9), saying it was targeting Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a key facility used by US forces. In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" in a "punitive operation", IRNA reported. Soon after, Jordan's army said it shot down 18 missiles from Iran

Days after devastating floods battered parts of Nepal, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s northwestern Mustang district on Tuesday night (Sep 8), with tremors felt in at least three neighbouring districts. According to official data from the National Centre of Seismology, the seismic activity occurred at 9:38 PM IST.

More than 1,000 flights were cancelled at UK airports on Tuesday after a technical problem with Britain's air traffic control system caused widespread disruption, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Britain's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it had identified a problem with its flight processing system and that engineers were working urgently to restore normal operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharpened his attack on the Opposition, once again using the phrase ‘naaraaz fufa ji’, or angry uncle, for critics who question his government’s development record. Speaking at the NaMo for Viksit Bharat event in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 35,000 crore. Among the key projects is a 2,800-kilometre dedicated rail freight corridor, which he described as a ‘historic achievement of the 21st century’.

President Donald Trump gave three of his closest White House aides $45,000 each in cash holiday gifts, according to annual financial disclosure filings submitted by the officials. Natalie Harp, Chamberlain Harris and Margo Martin each reported receiving $45,000 from Trump. The gifts totaled $135,000 and were separate from the aides’ taxpayer-funded annual salaries of $150,000.