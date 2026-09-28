/Latest News India and World LIVE: Terror suspects arrested near UK air base, LPU unrest and more

In top stories today, President Donald Trump said that the five suspects arrested near a Royal Air Force Fairford air base on the suspicion of preparing a terrorist act at the facility, used by US bombers in the operations against Iran, were looking to do big damage but claimed that they had been under US investigation.

In other big news of the day, South Korea’s presidential office has demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of publicly disclosing the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea despite an alleged confidentiality agreement between the two governments.

Moving on to news from India Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, amid widespread protest and rampage in its Phagwara campus due to an alleged rape case. Students went on a rampage destroying university property after it was reported that a student was allegedly raped by an employee and the university is trying to save the employee. Viral videos on social media showed the protesting students damaging the campus, and setting several parts on fire, while chanting “we want justice”.