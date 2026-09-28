/Latest News India and World LIVE: Terror suspects arrested near UK air base, LPU unrest and more

In top stories today, President Donald Trump said that the five suspects arrested near a Royal Air Force Fairford air base on the suspicion of preparing a terrorist act at the facility, used by US bombers in the operations against Iran, were looking to do big damage but claimed that they had been under US investigation.
In other big news of the day, South Korea’s presidential office has demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of publicly disclosing the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea despite an alleged confidentiality agreement between the two governments.
Moving on to news from India Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, amid widespread protest and rampage in its Phagwara campus due to an alleged rape case. Students went on a rampage destroying university property after it was reported that a student was allegedly raped by an employee and the university is trying to save the employee. Viral videos on social media showed the protesting students damaging the campus, and setting several parts on fire, while chanting “we want justice”.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces attacked Ukrainian logistics, communication, and data centers over the past 24 hours, while Ukraine's General Staff announced it had thwarted dozens of Russian attacks.
Eight US marines were reportedly injured when an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a vessel they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz. Though, the marines were not seriously injured in the attack that happened two weeks ago, they suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries, including headaches.
As violence escalated at the Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU), the administration attempted to calm the situation by sharing a video of students claiming that no rape happened. Students went on rampage over rape allegations. However, after the video was released, the same students came forward to say they had been told what to say, and that their words were used without consent. LPU Registrar Dr Monika Gulati, in its official social media handles, released a video addressing students. The video featured three students who live in Room No. 504 of Girls' Hostel 3. They denied that any such incident had occurred there. Meanwhile, the university postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to United Arab Emirates on a private plane and secretly met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, reported Israeli media.
The visit comes amid a series of media disclosures regarding intelligence warnings Netanyahu allegedly received from UAE president ahead of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas but failed to pass it on to his security chiefs.
Yemen's Houthi group claims Saudi warplanes carried out 26 airstrikes across five Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement that Saudi F-15 fighter jets operating from Khamis Mushait Air Base carried out the strikes on Taiz, Al-Jawf, Marib, Dhamar and Saada provinces,
The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 11 times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Monday.
US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday signalled tougher measures for companies seeking H-1B workers after laying off American employees. The move comes amid Trump administration seeking to tighten the noose around visa holders, making it harder for them to stay and work in the United States.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said that his country is “fully prepared” for the conflict with the U.S. to resume if President Trump authorizes new strikes on the regime after the November midterm elections.