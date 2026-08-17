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Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Trump cuts drills with South Korea, NTA orders re-NET for 3 subjects and more

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 06:53 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 06:53 IST
Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Trump cuts drills with South Korea, NTA orders re-NET for 3 subjects and more

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About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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