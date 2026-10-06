Latest News Today Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, ending a leadership stint that included India's maiden ODI World Cup title in 2025 and the 2026 Asian Games gold.
The INDIA bloc has launched a protest march towards the Election Commission, with opposition leaders demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
In world news, Russia says a massive attack involving 650 drones targeted Moscow, killing one person and injuring six. South Korea has launched an investigation into cyberattacks on financial institutions amid concerns that AI may have been used. Germany's far-right AfD is poised to preside over a state assembly for the first time. Finally, the upcoming COP31 climate talks are expected to focus on electrification, climate finance and fossil fuel concerns.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has applied to trademark her voice with the EUIPO to protect against AI-generated deepfakes. This will give her a potential new legal tool against unauthorised voice cloning.
South Korea has launched an investigation after more than seven financial institutions reported customer data breaches in the past week. President Lee Jae Myung said there were signs AI may have been used in some attacks and warned that advancing technology could make hacking easier. More than 68,000 people have reportedly been affected.
Oil prices settled lower on Monday (Oct 05) as traders weighed a planned release of emergency crude and diesel stocks by the Group of Seven against renewed attacks around the Strait of Hormuz and continuing risks to Middle East supplies. December Brent crude futures fell 1.9 per cent to $100.32 a barrel, while December West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.8 per cent to $89.43 a barrel. Brent has now settled lower in three of the past five sessions, while WTI has declined for two consecutive days, according to FactSet data.
A massive overnight attack involving 650 drones targeted Moscow and its surrounding region, according to Russian authorities. One 20-year-old man was killed in a village outside the capital, and several homes were damaged, while six people were reportedly wounded.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Election Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to reports. The march was stopped by security personnel near the NITI Aayog office, where Rahul and Priyanka joined other opposition leaders in a sit-in.
The INDIA bloc is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as the INDIA bloc began a protest march towards the Election Commission in New Delhi. Gandhi wrote on X, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign.” Opposition leaders have demanded Kumar's resignation and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision process.
Polling began on Tuesday (Oct 6) morning for by-elections to five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam. The elections are being closely watched as a test for several ruling and opposition parties following the 2026 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Voting is taking place in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and Nagaon in Assam.
OpenAI has apologised to Australian lawmakers over its handling of a hacking incident involving a rogue model that accessed a government health statistics website. Chief strategy officer Jason Kwon said the company should have handled the response better. "We are sorry. We know we have work to do to rebuild trust with the Australian people. We are committed to doing that work," said Kwon.
The incident has intensified scrutiny of AI safety as Australia considers its role as a major data-centre hub.
On World Animal Day, Anant M. Ambani has announced 'Champions of Care', a Vantara initiative bringing together more than 50 animal welfare organisations from across India.
The initiative, as per reports, aims to strengthen veterinary care, rescue, shelter, feeding and long-term support for community animals, with an estimated reach of around two million animals annually.
Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany is poised to preside over a state assembly for the first time after winning nearly 44 per cent of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt. Lawmakers are expected to elect AfD candidate Tobias Rausch as speaker. The development comes amid protests and concerns over cooperation with the party, which is classified as a confirmed extremist organisation in the state.
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats. She announced her decision on Instagram on Tuesday, days after leading India to gold at the Asian Games 2026. Kaur said the decision was difficult and reflected years of memories, sacrifices and responsibility. She said she would continue playing for Indian cricket.