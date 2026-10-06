Latest News Today Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, ending a leadership stint that included India's maiden ODI World Cup title in 2025 and the 2026 Asian Games gold.

The INDIA bloc has launched a protest march towards the Election Commission, with opposition leaders demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In world news, Russia says a massive attack involving 650 drones targeted Moscow, killing one person and injuring six. South Korea has launched an investigation into cyberattacks on financial institutions amid concerns that AI may have been used. Germany's far-right AfD is poised to preside over a state assembly for the first time. Finally, the upcoming COP31 climate talks are expected to focus on electrification, climate finance and fossil fuel concerns.