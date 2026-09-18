/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: TMC name, symbol frozen ahead of Bengal bypolls, iPhone 18 launch and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The Election Commission has put the Trinamool Congress name and symbol on hold ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls, while India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat following a reported collision between an Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani Navy corvette in the North Arabian Sea.
The US has approved visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and their delegation to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, despite the ongoing conflict.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Russia could be preparing for a wider confrontation with countries supporting Ukraine, following recent Russian attacks that prompted Poland to close airspace and scramble fighter jets.
In Nigeria, at least 37 suspected illegal miners reportedly died in custody, while nearly 50 people have died after consuming locally brewed alcohol suspected of containing methanol.
Japan's centenarian population has crossed 100,000 for the first time, according to the day's international developments.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been granted conditional house arrest by King Sultan Ibrahim, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home until August 23, 2028.
Najib, 73, was jailed over his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal. His lawyers said the conditional pardon requires him to pay a fine of 50 million Malaysian ringgit, around $12.3 million.
Officials said Najib must comply with all conditions or the pardon could be revoked and he would return to prison. His original 12-year sentence was previously reduced by a pardons board.
Najib is also serving a separate sentence linked to 1MDB. He was sentenced to another 15 years in prison and fined 11.4 billion ringgit in that case. He is appealing the sentence.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the country's ban on imports of certain Western food products through the end of 2028.
The restrictions were first introduced more than a decade ago in response to Western sanctions imposed on Russia. The ban covers selected food products from countries that Moscow considers to have adopted sanctions or other restrictive measures against Russia.
Former Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has alleged that around 100 AAP workers attacked his cavalcade with eggs and tomatoes in Punjab. He claimed the incident was part of a “deep rooted conspiracy” aimed at disrupting the BJP's anti-drug campaign.
Bittu linked the alleged attack to the launch of the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, which began on September 18. The BJP has planned four yatras covering all 117 Assembly constituencies and around 4,000 km across Punjab, with the campaign scheduled to culminate in Jalandhar on September 30.
The BJP has described the campaign as an effort to raise awareness about drug abuse in Punjab. AAP leaders have criticised the yatra, questioning the BJP's record on the drug issue and describing the campaign as political.
The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Friday, taking borrowing costs to their highest level since 1995.
The decision was approved by a 7 to 2 vote as the central bank seeks to contain inflation driven by higher energy costs and a weaker yen. The BoJ said it would continue raising rates as underlying inflation moves closer to its 2% target.
The yen weakened after the announcement, trading above 157 against the US dollar. The currency has faced pressure from the wide gap between Japanese and US interest rates.
Japan's core inflation eased to 1.7% in August from 1.8% in July, helped partly by government support for gasoline and electricity costs. However, rising energy prices linked to the Middle East crisis could put renewed pressure on inflation.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has amended passport rules concerning children below the age of 15. Under the revised provision, passports issued to children under 15 will remain valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever comes earlier.
The change is aimed at simplifying the validity framework for child passports. Previously, passport validity rules for minors differed based on age categories.
The Election Commission of India has put the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol on hold ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls. The move comes as the poll body deals with issues surrounding the party's recognition and participation in the upcoming contests.
The development is significant as candidates and voters prepare for the bypolls, where the party's official identity and symbol are key to the electoral process. The Election Commission's decision could affect how the Trinamool Congress contests the seats and communicates with voters.
Polling stations opened in Russia’s Far East on Friday as the country began a three-day election to renew all 450 seats in the State Duma. The vote is the first parliamentary election since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Voting began in Kamchatka and Chukotka before spreading across Russia’s 11 time zones. President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party is widely expected to retain its dominance, with only parties supporting most of the Kremlin’s policies registered to compete.
The election comes as the Ukraine war continues to affect Russia, including through Ukrainian drone strikes and economic sanctions. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 350 drones targeted the Moscow region overnight, with most reportedly destroyed.
Some Russians also fear a new mobilisation after the election, though Putin has denied claims of a fresh campaign.