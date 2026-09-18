/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: TMC name, symbol frozen ahead of Bengal bypolls, iPhone 18 launch and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The Election Commission has put the Trinamool Congress name and symbol on hold ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls, while India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat following a reported collision between an Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani Navy corvette in the North Arabian Sea.

The US has approved visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and their delegation to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, despite the ongoing conflict.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Russia could be preparing for a wider confrontation with countries supporting Ukraine, following recent Russian attacks that prompted Poland to close airspace and scramble fighter jets.

In Nigeria, at least 37 suspected illegal miners reportedly died in custody, while nearly 50 people have died after consuming locally brewed alcohol suspected of containing methanol.