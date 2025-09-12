Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative commentator and close ally of Donald Trump, was killed in a shooting at a Utah college event on Wednesday (September 10). Suspect has been identified as Tyler Robinson
Sources familiar with the investigation revealed that Robinson reportedly referenced “Bella Ciao”, a song historically associated with anti-fascist resistance during World War II. While details remain murky, authorities are examining whether the reference was symbolic, ideological, or part of a broader message intended for political or cultural impact.
Authorities recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle along the suspect’s likely escape route. Additional forensic evidence, including a palm print, footprint, and forearm imprint, helped corroborate Robinson’s involvement. Surveillance footage from nearby homes captured images of a dark-clad individual fleeing through backyards, assisting law enforcement in tracking him.
Authorities revealed that the fatal shot came from roughly 200 yards away, likely fired from a rooftop atop the Losee Center building across the plaza. The shooter’s dark clothing made identification difficult at the time, and the vantage point allowed for a planned and executed attack before fleeing the scene.
Robinson’s mother works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services to help disabled people receive care
Charlie Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, co-founded Turning Point USA at 18. Under his leadership it became a multimillion-dollar conservative force, making him both influential and divisive
Robinson fled the scene immediately after the shot. A rifle wrapped in a towel was later found along his escape route. Surveillance images showed a young figure running across rooftops
The FBI said Tyler Robinson, 22, told his family just a day before the Utah shooting that he disliked Charlie Kirk because he believed the conservative activist “spread hate.” Robinson, who reportedly became more political in recent years, expressed negative views of Kirk and told family members he believed Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a press conference on Friday.
Anti-fascist slogans were inscribed on the ammunition of the suspected killer of prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, announces Utah Governor Spencer Cox, as he details during a press conference in Orem, Utah that one of the engravings was ‘Catch fascist.’
Robinson’s father has been widely praised for alerting authorities. Many on social media called him a “national hero” for his decision. One user on X wrote: “Praise to the father for his courage in turning in his demonic son.”
Spencer Cox said that the shooter acted alone and officials ‘do not have any information that would lead to any additional arrests’.
Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking under a tent during a campus event when a single bullet struck him in the neck, killing him instantly. Robinson, 22, a Utah local, is accused of the attack. Surveillance footage and forensic evidence quickly focused investigators on him, leading to his arrest.
The suspect, Tyler Robinson is currently in Utah County Jail
Utah Governo Spencer Cox said, “Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident. On one of three unfired casings read “hey fascist! Catch!”, a second read “oh bella ciao” and a third one read: “If you read this, you are gay, LMAO”.
The Utah Governor said some people have asked why there have been so many resources dedicated to investigating Kirk’s killing, but the governor said it is “much bigger than an attack on an individual. It is an attack on all of us.”
During the press conference on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel also said that they are processing the forensic evidence and that this is an ongoing investigation
More than 7,000 tips and leads came through. Robinson wrote messages about rifle and bullets on Discord
