APEC Economic Leaders' Summit 2026 Live Updates: As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit takes place in China’s Shenzhen, all eyes are on the historic trilateral meeting set to happen between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting brings together the leaders of three nuclear-armed powers at a time of heightened tensions over global security, trade and regional conflicts.
The discussions are expected to touch upon nuclear arms control, the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran, alongside broader questions about the international order. Trump has expressed interest in discussing nuclear weapons with both leaders, while Washington has also indicated that Iran could feature in the conversation.
The meeting comes as US-China relations remain strained over tariffs, semiconductor restrictions and China's rare-earth export controls. Meanwhile, Beijing and Moscow have strengthened their economic and strategic ties, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The gathering has also drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the post-war order. Ukraine has expressed concern about major powers making decisions that could affect its future without its participation.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin told APEC leaders in Shenzhen on Thursday that Russia considers itself an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region and wants to strengthen economic ties with member economies.
“I would like to emphasize that constructive partnership with APEC economies is Russia’s strategic course,” Putin said, according to Reuters. He also urged regional partners to make greater use of Russia’s logistics infrastructure, highlighting Moscow’s interest in expanding its economic role in the region.
US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday during a regional gathering in China, a US official confirmed to AFP.
Their talks in the southern city of Shenzhen will take place on the same day as a historic three-way summit also including China's Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic note on artificial intelligence while addressing leaders at the APEC summit, saying the technology had enormous potential but needed careful management.
“We have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it,” Trump said, adding that AI was “almost completely good” but also had certain risks.
He opposed introducing regulations that could hamper the industry's growth, arguing that excessive restrictions would “stifle” innovation.
Trump also praised the US economy and claimed inflation had been brought under control, citing a 2 per cent figure. However, official US data shows inflation has remained above 3 per cent since March.
He said he was looking forward to his scheduled meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin later on Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific economies to strengthen regional cooperation and economic integration in his opening address at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
“Open cooperation is a sure path to the development and revitalization of the Asia Pacific,” Xi said.
Without directly naming the United States, Xi urged countries to support an open regional framework rather than pursue policies that divide economies into exclusive groups.
“We should uphold open regionalism, steadily advance economic integration, and develop a cooperation pattern that is open and integrated, rather than exclusive or fragmented,” he said.
The APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit, the centrepiece of this week's meetings, has got underway in Shenzhen, China, with leaders and representatives from all 21 member economies seated around a round table.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, hosting this year's summit, delivered the opening remarks. Earlier, Xi welcomed the visiting leaders as they arrived for the gathering, followed by a group photograph.