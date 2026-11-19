APEC Economic Leaders' Summit 2026 Live Updates: As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit takes place in China’s Shenzhen, all eyes are on the historic trilateral meeting set to happen between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting brings together the leaders of three nuclear-armed powers at a time of heightened tensions over global security, trade and regional conflicts.

The discussions are expected to touch upon nuclear arms control, the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran, alongside broader questions about the international order. Trump has expressed interest in discussing nuclear weapons with both leaders, while Washington has also indicated that Iran could feature in the conversation.

The meeting comes as US-China relations remain strained over tariffs, semiconductor restrictions and China's rare-earth export controls. Meanwhile, Beijing and Moscow have strengthened their economic and strategic ties, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The gathering has also drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the post-war order. Ukraine has expressed concern about major powers making decisions that could affect its future without its participation.