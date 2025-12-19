/Lightning strikes world tallest Burj Khalifa, Dubai Crown Prince shares dramatic visuals - WATCH

On Thursday (Dec 18), Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a video of lightning striking Burj Khalifa. The dramatic visuals garnered a lot of eyeballs online, which captured moments when the top of the tallest building was being struck by a bolt amid a heavy rainstorm.

Sheikh Hamdan became the Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008. He is the Deputy Prime Minister and handles the portfolio of the Minister of Defence of the UAE. He is the second son of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The Crown Prince is an adventure sport enthusiast and is quite active on his social media; his followers enjoy his online posts. The comment section of his posts are usually filled with love and appreciation. It won't be wrong to say he is often seen winning hearts, and the netizens love interacting with him.