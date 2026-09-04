/Light at the end of the tunnel: 2 rescued alive from Trishuli 3A hydropower plant days after Nepal floods

Nepal has been living in despair, yet hope lingers. The recent rescue of two people trapped in the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project tunnel stands as a testament to that belief. Days after severe floods ravaged the Himalayan nation, this is one of the few miracles people are celebrating.
The Energy Minister's office confirmed on Friday (Sep 4) that two people were rescued alive from the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project tunnel. Each passing day, the death toll is mounting; 1,259 have been declared dead, and 5,083 have been reported missing.