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Light at the end of the tunnel: 2 rescued alive from Trishuli 3A hydropower plant days after Nepal floods

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 09:59 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:59 IST
Light at the end of the tunnel: 2 rescued alive from Trishuli 3A hydropower plant days after Nepal floods

Nepali soldiers inspecting inside a tunnel to rescue workers after flash floods Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Rescue teams in Nepal have successfully pulled two workers out alive from the flooded Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project. Emergency operations continue as teams search for remaining survivors following severe flash floods.

Nepal has been living in despair, yet hope lingers. The recent rescue of two people trapped in the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project tunnel stands as a testament to that belief. Days after severe floods ravaged the Himalayan nation, this is one of the few miracles people are celebrating.

The Energy Minister's office confirmed on Friday (Sep 4) that two people were rescued alive from the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project tunnel. Each passing day, the death toll is mounting; 1,259 have been declared dead, and 5,083 have been reported missing.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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