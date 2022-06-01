LGBTQ Rights: Same-sex couples can now adopt children in Croatia

In a landmark decision that put an end to a six-year legal struggle, Croatia's high administrative court ruled that same-sex couples are eligible to apply for child adoption since any other treatment would be discriminatory and contrary to European tradition.

In 2016, Ivo egota and Marijan Koi applied to adopt a child through a local social centre, but were turned down by a number of institutions, all of which stated that existing Croatian legislation prohibits them from doing so.

The court's decision effectively dismissed an appeal filed by the country's minister of demography, family, and social programmes, which attempted to overturn a similar verdict issued by the Zagreb administrative court in 2021.

"Taking into account the position of the European Court of Human Rights, the Court states that the different treatment of people in similar situations, based exclusively on their sexual orientation, represents a form of discrimination," said the ruling.

Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, is a devout Roman Catholic country where the church wields significant power in public life.

Abortion access is becoming increasingly difficult in public hospitals, despite the fact that it is ostensibly provided by law up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, as many doctors refuse to perform it due to conscientious objection.



