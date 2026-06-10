/‘Legal and moral responsibility’: Iran demands Gulf nations to block US, Israeli strikes

Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning on Wednesday (June 10) stating that its Gulf neighbours bear a "legal and moral responsibility" to prevent the United States and Israel from launching strikes against Iran from their territories. This declaration came amid ongoing retaliatory attacks between Tehran and Washington.

In an official statement, the Iranian foreign ministry reiterated the obligations of regional nations, placing particular emphasis on countries along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf. The ministry stated that these nations have a responsibility to ensure that the US military and Israel are blocked from using their territory or facilities to plan, organise, execute, or support any hostile actions against Iran.