Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Legal and moral responsibility’: Iran demands Gulf nations to block US, Israeli strikes

‘Legal and moral responsibility’: Iran demands Gulf nations to block US, Israeli strikes

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 12:29 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 12:33 IST
‘Legal and moral responsibility’: Iran demands Gulf nations to block US, Israeli strikes

Israeli settlers look at fallen rocket, outside a Jewish settler farm on outskirts of West Bank's Jericho (June 9, 2026) Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Following intense military exchanges, Tehran calls on southern Persian Gulf states to actively block American and Israeli military operations.

Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning on Wednesday (June 10) stating that its Gulf neighbours bear a "legal and moral responsibility" to prevent the United States and Israel from launching strikes against Iran from their territories. This declaration came amid ongoing retaliatory attacks between Tehran and Washington.

In an official statement, the Iranian foreign ministry reiterated the obligations of regional nations, placing particular emphasis on countries along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf. The ministry stated that these nations have a responsibility to ensure that the US military and Israel are blocked from using their territory or facilities to plan, organise, execute, or support any hostile actions against Iran.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics