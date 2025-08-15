Russians are enjoying the moment, and cameras are lit up. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov came out of the plane in Anchorage donning a white sweater embossed with “СССР”, the Cyrillic abbreviation for Soviet Union (USSR), the initials which will remind Washington of the Cold War.

The stunt came just as Lavrov was arriving at the hotel in Alaska, where Trump is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Observers are calling Lavrov's wardrobe choice more than a fashion, a cheeky dig at the US camp. With some people on social media calling it a statement “where you show the host who’s in charge”.

Alaska was reportedly part of Russia till 1867, when the US purchased it for $7.2 million under President Andrew Johnson. Kremlin propagandists have called for the seizure of Alaska. In July 2024, during a broadcast of the Russia-1 talk show '60 Minutes', Pro-Kremlin host Olga Skabeyeva referred to Alaska as ‘our Alaska’.