/Landslide flattens village in Sudan; kills 1,000, leaves behind one miracle survivor

A village in Sudan was flattened after insistent torrential rains triggered a landslide. Over 1,000 people living in the village were killed; only one person survived the devastating calamity. The rebel group Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM), controlling the Tarasin village, broke the news on Monday (September 1). It has also sought for help from the United Nations to recover the bodies of the deceased still buried under the debris.

In a statement as quoted by news agency AFP, the group said, “Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand individuals, with only one survivor.” The disaster that struck on Sunday (August 31), days after the village was battered by heavy rain for days. The village is located in the Marra mountains in the country’s western Darfur region.