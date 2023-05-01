Labour day LIVE Updates: South Korean workers hold protest rally in Seoul
Labour Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is celebrated on May 1 every year to honour the working class across the world. It is celebrated as a national public holiday in many countries. The history of Labour Day goes back to 1886 when a Labour Union in the United States decided to go on strike with the sole demand that workers should not be allowed to work over eight hours a day. In Asia, most of the stock markets have been closed (due to the holiday). According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the Labour Day holiday across countries is likely to limit initial market reactions to a delay in an expected decision by U.S. regulators on what to do with troubled First Republic Bank.
In Asia, most of the stock markets have been closed (due to the holiday). According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the Labour Day holiday across countries is likely to limit initial market reactions to a delay in an expected decision by U.S. regulators on what to do with troubled First Republic Bank.
Workers in Indonesia marked International Labor Day on Monday with rallies in major cities across Southeast Asia's largest economy.
About 50,000 workers were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in the capital Jakarta, said the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, or KSPI, representing 32 labor unions.
As thousands still vented their anger at the new Job Creation Law, they gathered near the National Monument waving colorful flags of labor groups and banners with demands.
They later marched to the Constitutional Court and near the heavily guarded Presidential Palace to demand the repeal of the legislation.
A happy #MayDay to workers across Maldives. On this May Day, we must also recognise the often ignored service of those not in the formal workforce- the mothers and fathers who stay at home to raise and nurture the lawyers, doctors, engineers and workers of tomorrow- our children.— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) May 1, 2023
On May Day, hundreds of Cambodian workers demonstrated in Phnom Penh, the country's capital, in support of improved working conditions and greater wages.
The protesters marched around significant landmarks on Monday morning carrying banners and flags of Cambodia. The chanted slogans of "Long live the workers." Many of those who joined the rally were from nation's clothing and construction sectors.
“International Labour Day is very important. I want higher pay and for my company to respect my labour rights," said a garment worker and rally attendee Chea Chanthorn.
Workers in Taipei held demonstrations in support of improved pay and working conditions on May Day. May Day, which comes on 1 May every year, is observed as a day to honour workers' rights worldwide with rallies, marches, and other activities. Government, hospital, and insurance professionals were among those who demonstrated in Taiwan's capital on Monday.
On Labour Day, workers in South Korea are holding a protest rally in Seoul to demand improved labourer's rights and better working conditions.
Participants were to listen to speeches by leading union members, sing songs and watch performances before marching through the streets.
The Cuban government has cancelled the Labour Day parade due to acute fuel shortages. According to a report by BBC, this is the first time since the 1959 revolution that celebrations got cancelled because of economic reasons.
India is observing Labour Day today with a public holiday declared in all states and Union Territories (UTs). The country first celebrated this significant day on May 1, 1923, in Chennai with the 'Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan' observing a holiday to pay respect to the workforce.
Several political leaders tweeted on the occasion.
Hundreds of tourists from China are visiting gambling hub of Macau for the Labour Day holiday. Citing local media, Reuters reported on Monday that over 100,000 visitors arrived in Macau each day on Saturday and Sunday.
