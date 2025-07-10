/'True heroes': LA mayor lauds first responders for rescuing all workers trapped in tunnel

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass met with first responders and workers rescued from an industrial tunnel collapse in the Wilmington area on Wednesday (July 9). 31 workers were trapped in the tunnel, with a diameter of 18 feet, that collapsed. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in a statement that the tunnel was being constructed for municipal wastewater management.

While speaking to the reporters, Mayor Bass said, “All of the men who were in that tunnel are rescued and safe. We had an opportunity to speak with them. We had an opportunity to make sure they were able to reach their family members. Many anxious family members were here waiting.”

She added, “We spoke to the paramedics while they examined the men as they came up. And I just have to tell you that we are all blessed today in Los Angeles.”

She wrote, “LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for. I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately.”