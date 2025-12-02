/Kristi Noem wants Trump to impose ‘full travel ban’ on countries sending 'killers, leeches...' to US

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that she asked US President Donald Trump to impose full travel ban on countries that are sending “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies" to the United States. In a post on X, she said that she recommended a travel ban because America is not a land for “foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to Americans.”

This comes after the US State Department announced an immediate pause on visa issuance for Afghan passport holders. The US immigration service also halted all asylum decisions. The decisions came after US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries. Trump was unclear about the countries he was referring to. However, he also shared a picture of American airplane leaving Afghanistan with hundreds of people in 2021 under the then US President Joe Biden. Trump said that “people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked.” He added, “We will fix it, but will never forget what crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”

Trump's migration ban

Trump announced a ban on migration from all third world countries after shooting incident near the White House. The decision, aimed at allowing the US system to "recover fully," could have far-reaching global consequences, impacting millions who migrate to the US for work, education, or to escape persecution. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that while the US has made technological advancements, its immigration policies have undermined progress and living conditions for many.