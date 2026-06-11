/Kremlin urges US and Iran to 'return to negotiating table' after fresh strikes

The Kremlin has issued an urgent appeal to the United States and Iran, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a swift return to the negotiating table. The statement follows a series of fresh military strikes that Moscow warns could destabilise both regional security and the fragile global economy. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed deep concern over the latest round of attacks, emphasising the far-reaching consequences of continued military confrontation. "We call on all parties in this conflict to exercise restraint and return to the negotiating table," Peskov stated during a press briefing, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The Russian government underscored two major risks associated with the ongoing escalation:

Regional Instability: Continued strikes threaten to ignite a broader, uncontrollable conflict across the Middle East, drawing in neighbouring nations and exacerbating existing humanitarian crises.

Continued strikes threaten to ignite a broader, uncontrollable conflict across the Middle East, drawing in neighbouring nations and exacerbating existing humanitarian crises. Global Economic Impact: Moscow warned that further military actions risk severe "negative consequences" for the world economy, particularly concerning energy markets, supply chains, and international trade routes.

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As international anxieties mount, Russia’s diplomatic intervention highlights the growing fear that localised conflicts could trigger global financial shockwaves. By positioning itself as a proponent of dialogue, the Kremlin is urging international mediators to pressure both Washington and Tehran into de-escalation.