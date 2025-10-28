Google Preferred
Kenya plane crash: At least 12 dead after tourist aircraft plummets mid-flight in Kwale County

Published: Oct 28, 2025, 14:22 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 14:29 IST
Kenya plane crash: Police and emergency responders rushed to the crash site, where the aircraft was engulfed in flames and debris was strewn across the area. 

Kenya plane crash: At least 12 people losttheir lives after a light aircraft reportedly carrying tourists crashed in the Tsimba Golini area of Kwale County on Tuesday morning, according to a report by the local media. The plane had departed from Diani and was en route to Kichwa Tembo when it crashed around 8.30 am (local time) on Tuesday.

“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to confirm that an aircraft registration number 5Y-CCA, on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, crashed at 0530Z,” the agency said in a statement, news portal Kenyans reported.

Police and emergency responders rushed to the crash site, where the aircraft was engulfed in flames and debris was strewn across the area. Authorities said the cause of the accident is yet to be determined, though poor visibility and adverse weather are believed to have played a role. The airline operates routes linking Mombasa with key tourist destinations in Kenya, including Nairobi and the Maasai Mara.

