/Karoline Leavitt has a new career - Former White House press secretary is joining Fox News

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has a new career. She is joining Fox News as a contributor, the network announced on Monday. The 29-year-old ended her tenure as President Donald Trump's spokesperson in August this year. From November, she will have a new job and will appear across both Fox’s news and opinion programming, the New York Post reported, citing a press release.

According to The Times, Leavitt no longer lives in Washington. After her White House duties ended, she shifted base to New Hampshire. Even though she no longer works for Trump, she had stated that she intends to support Republicans and Trump while being able to spend more time with her children. Leavitt has a son, who was born in July 2024, with her partner, Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer from New Hampshire who is 32 years older than her.

Her second child, a baby girl, was born in May 2026. Leavitt is the second press secretary to work under Trump and move to Fox News. Before her, Kayleigh McEnany became a producer for Huckabee on Fox News. She was the national press secretary from 2019 to 2020 and served as senior advisor from October 2020 to January 2021.

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Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told the Times that Leavitt's work at the White House and as a campaign manager gives her a distinctive view of the political landscape. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media,” Leavitt said. She added that she is ready to bring a "unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary."