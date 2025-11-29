/Karnataka political crisis ends? Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar say 'no confusion' after breakfast meet

After an hour long breakfast meeting on Saturday morning (Nov 29), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar sent message of unity, highlighting that there are no differences within them. Both the leaders said that they have decided to follow whatever will be the decision of the party high command and resolve any “confusion.” Both leaders termed the meeting “productive” and said that it will help them to decide the “road ahead.” Though Siddaramaiah and DKS addressed the media, there is no clarity if the post of Chief Minister will be shifted to DKS.



Addressing a press conference, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion.” According to CM, they discussed their agenda for the 2028 elections and the upcoming local body elections. Deputy CM Shivakumar said that they are looking to fulfil the wishes of the people of the state. DKS also dismissed any speculation of factionalism within the party.



While hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for making "false allegations," Siddaramaiah added, “The BJP and JDS have a habit of making false allegations. The BJP and JDS have made statements that they will bring a no-confidence motion. They are only 60, and the JDS is 18. They cannot match our numbers. We are 140. This is a futile exercise. We will confront their false allegations.”

