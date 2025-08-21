/Judge Frank Caprio net worth: How the ‘Kindest Judge in America’ built a $5 million legacy

Judge Frank Caprio served as the Chief Judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away at the age of 88. He gained widespread attention following the TV Show ‘Caught in Providence’ for his passionate judicial rulings. He retired in 2023 after 38 years on the bench.

Net worth and earnings

The reports on Judge Cpario's net worth vary depending on the source. According to The Economic Times, Judge Caprio’s estimated net worth is approximately $5 million, mostly driven by the television royalties, social media platform and publicity. His show was first aired by PEG (public, educational, and government access) television, then later picked up by ABC affiliate, WLNE-TV, and it was picked up for National Syndication by Debmar-Mercury in 2018, then aired across the country.