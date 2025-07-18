/Journalist swept away during live reporting as floods wreak havoc across Pakistan | VIDEO

As floods continue to wreak havoc across parts of Pakistan, a dramatic video showing a journalist swept away during a live broadcast has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the reporter can be seen reporting while standing in neck-deep flood waters near Chahan Dam in Rawalpindi. The incident has sparked debate on social media over media safety and responsibility. According to reports, the torrential rains in eastern Pakistan have claimed more than 170 lives, about half of them being children. As per the National Disaster Management Authority, at least 54 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours alone after rains swept through Punjab province, engulfing homes and roads in its path.

In the viral clip, the reporter can be seen standing in water with only his head visible. He can be seen holding a microphone as he reports before being washed away by the current. The footage has evoked several reactions on social media. While some users praised his bravery, many criticised the decision to report in the dangerous conditions. Some even questioned whether it was a necessary act of journalism or a reckless pursuit of ratings.

Heavy rains have continued to batter Rawalpindi and the nearby capital Islamabad since Jun 26, with several areas recording over 100 millimetres on Thursday, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department. More heavy rain is expected on Friday.

The floods have affected millions of people, destroying homes and bringing the cities to stand standstill by disrupting water and electricity. The situation was further exacerbated after the collapse of the Chahan Dam as several areas, including Rawalpindi, were submerged.