/Jordan woman arrested for begging in Amman, found with $46,600 in cash

A woman in Jordan has been arrested for begging in downtown Amman after she was found with $46,600 in her possession, the Ministry of Social Development said on Wednesday (August 13). According to reports, earlier, the woman had been involved in professional begging and regularly converting collected money into foreign currency.



Officials did not reveal her nationality or specify how long she had been collecting money in this manner. The woman was handed over to judicial authorities for legal action. The ministry cited the case as an opportunity to caution the public against giving money directly to street beggars, noting that some falsely claim illness or severe financial hardship to solicit funds.



Instead, the ministry encouraged those wishing to help to donate through accredited charitable organisations. It also urged people to report suspected cases of begging to the authorities, adding that inspection teams were actively operating across the Kingdom.