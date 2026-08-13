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Jordan woman arrested for begging in Amman, found with $46,600 in cash

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:26 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:26 IST
Jordan woman arrested for begging in Amman, found with $46,600 in cash

Image is used only for representational purpose. Photograph: (Magnific)

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The woman was handed over to judicial authorities for legal action. The ministry cited the case as an opportunity to caution the public against giving money directly to street beggars, noting that some falsely claim illness or severe financial hardship to solicit funds.

A woman in Jordan has been arrested for begging in downtown Amman after she was found with $46,600 in her possession, the Ministry of Social Development said on Wednesday (August 13). According to reports, earlier, the woman had been involved in professional begging and regularly converting collected money into foreign currency.


Officials did not reveal her nationality or specify how long she had been collecting money in this manner. The woman was handed over to judicial authorities for legal action. The ministry cited the case as an opportunity to caution the public against giving money directly to street beggars, noting that some falsely claim illness or severe financial hardship to solicit funds.


Instead, the ministry encouraged those wishing to help to donate through accredited charitable organisations. It also urged people to report suspected cases of begging to the authorities, adding that inspection teams were actively operating across the Kingdom.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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