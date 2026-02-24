/Jordanian parliament rejects Mike Huckabee's remark, vote to remove 'Israel' from minutes

Jordanian House of Representatives speaker Mazen al-Qadi rejected the US ambassador’s remarks on Arab lands in a parliamentary debate organised on Monday. Jordanian parliament voted unanimously to remove the name Israel from the minutes of the meeting in a symbolic protest against the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee's comments during an interview with the conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. Jordanian MP Hail Ayash, who said that the Jewish state “represents an enemy to every Jordanian”.

Jordanian Parliament speaker Mazen al-Qadi said Huckabee's comments, which allegedly justified Israeli control over the “Arab lands”, are a violation of international law and the UN charter. "These statements are a blatant provocation and a serious breach of state sovereignty," said Qadi. He added that the West Bank and Gaza Strip are Palestinian territories and claims of divine right for the Jewish people are “unacceptable and undermine prospects for a just, two-state solution,” according to anti-Zionist outlet Roya News.

Another MP at the Jordanian parliament, Ali Khalaileh, urged the summoning of the US ambassador to Jordan, James Holtsnider, seek clarification on the statement of Mike Huckabee. Jordanian MP Abdul Nasser Khasawneh has called for a permanent removal of the term “Israeli entity” from official discourse and refering it as a usurping entity. This marks a sharp escalation in diplomatic tension between Tel Aviv and Amman, even though both countries signed a treaty to normalise relations in 1994.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, represented the Kingdom at the Peace Council meeting chaired by US President Donald Trump, attended by 48 countries. Jordan plans to contribute to the plan by training Palestinian police personnel within Jordan, enhancing field hospital operations in Gaza, continuing to treat patients from Gaza in Jordanian facilities, and providing humanitarian aid alongside international partners.