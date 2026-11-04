Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff said on Tuesday (November 4) that his party’s victories in key US midterm elections reflected a rejection of President Donald Trump by American voters. Speaking to supporters after securing re-election in Georgia, Ossoff delivered a strongly worded speech criticizing the president and describing the Democratic victories as a rebuke of the Trump administration. "In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump," Ossoff said.

He added that the country’s politics had become ‘small and selfish, bought by big money, unmoored from fixed moral principles, and resigned to intractable division’. He urged the nation to address its deep-rooted ‘brokenness’ rather than focusing solely on opposing the president. In a broader criticism, he said the wealthy had gained from inside information and special favors, while ordinary families continued to struggle with ‘higher and higher’ bills.

With his rolled-up sleeves and youthful appeal, Ossoff has emerged as a natural media personality, drawing comparisons to former president Barack Obama, who joined the campaign trail to endorse him. He has also attracted attention by highlighting alleged corruption within the Trump administration and criticizing the Republican president’s conduct. His remarks about Trump’s close and ever-present 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp, particularly made headlines and provoked the president’s anger over the summer.