Johnson & Johnson starts testing its Covid vaccine on teens

Johnson & Johnson has started testing its Covid-19 vaccine on adolescents.

The young people, beginning with those aged 16 and 17, will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the drugmaker said Friday.

After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add the ones between the ages of 12 and 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.