/Joe Kent alleges military is bypassing Trump to escalate Iran conflict with Iron Gate

He also argued that the debate inside the administration over keeping the blockade or resuming airstrikes, which he called a proposed "Mini Epic Fury," was "an illusion of choice." Enforcing the blockade, he wrote, "keeps our troops in harm's way & risks a shoot-down that would inevitably launch us back into kinetic war."

Kent tied his criticism to last week's midterm elections. "The midterm results sent a message that the President should find impossible to ignore: the American people do not support this war. We want out," he said. He urged Trump to "install a new national security team, one that's not tied to starting the war and can instead end it."

The announcement comes as mediators work to end the war amid fears it could reignite after the midterms. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it lifted a self-imposed 2,000 km limit on its ballistic missile range.

Kent resigned in March, saying Iran posed no imminent threat. Trump responded that he had always considered Kent weak on security. The White House has not said whether Trump approved Iron Gate. But the US has previously chosen to attack Iran while there was ongoing diplomacy.