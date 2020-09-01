Joe Biden reportedly raised $300 million in August, highest ever for a US presidential candidate

Joe Biden, the Democratic party’s presidential candidate in the upcoming US elections will report a fundraising haul of over $300 million for the month of August, which sets a new record.

Reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, the haul is almost double of the $140 million Biden had raised in July.

DNC boost

The boost may be attributed to the Democratic National Convention which was held virtually between August 17 and August 20.

Biden is leading against the incumbent President Donald Trump in major national opinion polls for the November3 elections.

Ever since Kamala Harris of California was announced as Biden’s Vice President choice, the party has received a boost.

The party’s convention alone raised $70 million between August 17 and 20, as was announced by the official campaign. This included help from allied groups.

On the other hand, Trump’s campaign has not announced their haul for the month of August. In July, his party has bought in $165 million, $25 million over Biden’s $140 million.

The New York Times told Reuters that they do not know what the official figure for Trump might be. However, they did add that it might be highest ever raised by a US presidential candidate in a moth.

The Biden campaign claims that they will confirm the numbers for August on Tuesday, and that they were still in the process of finalising the exact money raised in August.