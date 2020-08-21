Joe Biden is ‘your worst nightmare, says Donald Trump 

US President Donald Trump told voters just outside his opponent Joe Biden's Pennsylvania birthplace that the Democrat has sold out American workers and would be a "nightmare" if he got into power.

Biden is "your worst nightmare," Trump told the crowd in Old Forge, just down the road from Biden's old hometown of Scranton.

"He spent the last half century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs and letting other countries steal our jobs," Trump said hours before Biden was to address the nation and accept the Democratic nomination for the White House.