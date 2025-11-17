/Jewellery heist: Masked robbers smash display cases, snatch valuables worth $170,000 from California store — VIDEO

A $170,000-heist at a jewellery store was carried out by a group of masked robbers in California on Thursday. During the incident, the owner of the shop came out with a gun and launched a firing at the robbers. The whole scene was caught on camera, which also surfaced on social media.

The security footage went viral on the social media platform X, shows a masked robber opening the gate of the jewellery store. Later, three other masked robbers rushed to the shop and began robbing. In response, the shop owner in Madera launched a fire at the gang, chasing them out of his shop and into the street; however, the thieves still managed to escape with $170,000 worth of gems.

Authorities say five seasoned criminals, all wearing black masks and gloves, burst into Olivia’s Fine Jewellery around 5.30 pm Thursday, smashing display cases and snatching valuables in what investigators believe was a well-orchestrated heist. Surprisingly, the whole incident was also witnessed in the CCTV footage.

Probe into the incident underway

Surveillance footage shows a store clerk shoving one intruder back over the counter, causing the suspect’s trousers to slip down. Seconds later, the store owner appears with a gun and fires, sending the robbers scrambling, according to police.

Another video from outside captures the owner chasing the fleeing suspects and shooting into the street. Police said it is still unknown whether any of the thieves were struck. The group fled in a dark-coloured sedan, the City of Madera Police Department said.