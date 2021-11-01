Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declares victory after 'very tough' election 

After guiding his ruling coalition to a substantial majority in national elections, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida claimed victory on Monday.

Kishida said on Monday that he will make the most of his unexpectedly strong election victory as he faces big policy challenges, including seeking to enact an additional budget to speed up the pandemic's recovery.



"It was a very tough election, but the people's will -- that they want us to create this country's future under the stable LDP-Komeito government and the Kishida administration -- was shown.We received a precious 261 seats for the LDP. As a responsible party... we will meet the public mandate," he said.







Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Fumio Kishida poses with key party members as he puts rosettes on a board with names of successful general election candidates, at the party headquarters, in Tokyo. (Reuters Photo)

Kishida, a soft-spoken former banker, has stuck to the party's right-traditional wing's principles, pressing for higher military expenditure to fight a more aggressive China.

On Sunday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party maintained its strong majority in the Lower House election, capturing 259 seats and providing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a positive finish in his first major test as leader.

The ruling coalition won 291 seats, including 32 seats from coalition ally Komeito, a decrease from the 305 seats it had before the election but still enough to get bills through the House of Representatives without difficulty.



