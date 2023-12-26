Japan to impose sanctions on three senior Hamas members
Reuters
Tokyo, JapanUpdated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said the sanctioned individuals are believed to have been involved in the October 7 attacks on Israel Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The three individuals were believed to be involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and in a position to use funds to finance such terrorist activities, the top Japanese government spokesperson said.
The three individuals were believed to be involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and in a position to use funds to finance such terrorist activities, the top Japanese government spokesperson said.
The Japanese government will freeze assets and impose sanctions on payments and capital transactions on three senior Hamas members, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday (Dec 26).
The three individuals were believed to be involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and in a position to use funds to finance such terrorist activities, the top Japanese government spokesperson said.